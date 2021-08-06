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Holy S**t - Biden, Waters, CDC Put IN YOUR FACE, AMERICANS, Corporations Have USURPED ALL POWER
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520 views • August 06, 2021
Nothing will wake the walking dead from their sleep. Private Corp. CDC (yes, evidence is presented) Ignores SCOTUS, encouraged by Biden, Maxine Waters, & Pelosi, a gross violation of what was once called the Constitution. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
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