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EP 2284-9AM COMMUNIST TAKE-OVER JAN 20th AT 12PM EST! HERE's WHAT COMES NEXT
The Pete Santilli Show
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280 views • January 19, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2284 - 9AM EASTERN
MONDAY - JANUARY 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=1755426779 

  President Trump will not relent and somehow, despite the challenges ahead, we will never relent from our mission to stand the wall in defense of our American values.
We are at an inflection point where each of us must make a decision to conduct a process of “spiritual hygiene” and disconnect from the 97% who do not hold the internal fortitude to keep moving forward.  CTH will never relent. We will never give up.
We are not going into this bloody and collectivist good night.  We will use our voice to keep focused on the truth, such that all history will remember us even if they despise us in the recollection of it.  STEADFAST 
https://bit.ly/2Y75Hkp 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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