EP 2284-9AM COMMUNIST TAKE-OVER JAN 20th AT 12PM EST! HERE's WHAT COMES NEXT

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MONDAY - JANUARY 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=1755426779
President Trump will not relent and somehow, despite the challenges ahead, we will never relent from our mission to stand the wall in defense of our American values.
We are at an inflection point where each of us must make a decision to conduct a process of “spiritual hygiene” and disconnect from the 97% who do not hold the internal fortitude to keep moving forward. CTH will never relent. We will never give up.
We are not going into this bloody and collectivist good night. We will use our voice to keep focused on the truth, such that all history will remember us even if they despise us in the recollection of it. STEADFAST
https://bit.ly/2Y75Hkp
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