Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Installing MORE BARRIERS’ Texas SLAMS SCOTUS razor wire ruling
channel image
High Hopes
3022 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
253 views
Published 16 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 24, 2024


Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez tells Glenn “Texas is NOT backing down” after the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to continue cutting razor wire at the southern border: “The National Guard is installing MORE barriers, more concertina wire, more fencing along the river.” Lt. Olivarez also accuses the federal government of “trying to create some kind of conflict that is nonexistent” between the Border Patrol and Texas National Guard. And he addresses claims that an illegal immigrant who told a reporter that “you will know who I am” is a known terrorist: “You can only imagine the type of people that are in our country right now…the threat is already here.”


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hD082NpfaU

Keywords
texasscotussupreme courtborderillegal immigrantsmigrantsborder patrolterroristsrulingglenn becknational guardbarriersrazor wirelt chris olivarez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket