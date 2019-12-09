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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ η ΑΠΑΤΗ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ που διαστρεβλωνουν ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ-ΜΜΕ
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125 views • December 09, 2019
ΠΡΟΒΟΛΗ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΩΝ στιγμιοτυπων για τον ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟ απο ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ & ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΑ του 3ου ΡΑΙΧ.ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ που ΔΕΙΧΝΟΥΝ την ΑΠΑΤΗ των ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΩΝ των ΜΜΕ των ΚΑΝΑΛΙΩΝ & των ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΤΩΝ του ΧΟΛΥΓΟΥΝΤ στην ΑΛΗΘΙΝΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΑ του ΦΙΛΕΛΛΗΝΑ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ.
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