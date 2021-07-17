Gaslighting in the Age of COVID

The following video seeks to offer a critically reflective tour through not only some of the Constitutional dimensions of the COVID-19 crisis(at least as those dimensions pertain to constitutional possibilities in America), but, as well, the video undertakes forays into a number of issues involving public health, virology, PCR testing, immunity, and medicine. The latter part of the video also touches on some of the work of Stanley Milgram and Philip Zimbardo by offering a brief overview concerning how two of their experiments in particular have considerable relevance for many of the controversies that surround, and are entailed by, the events to which COVID-19 has given rise.



Quite frequently, the biggest obstacle to being able to properly understand various issues is not necessarily a function of ignorance but, instead, often tends to arise when we become entangled in the illusion that we believe we know something to be true when such a belief might not be tenable when critically examined. Hopefully, the Gaslighting video will provide potential viewers with an opportunity to meditate on a variety of issues of importance to everyday life.



For those who complete the foregoing journey, you will discover that near the end of the video there are directions for how to go about downloading a number of free e-books covering topics such as sovereignty, constitutionality, and education. And, no, you will not have to give your e-mail in exchange for those free books, nor will you required to join anything in order to acquire the foregoing material.



What’s the trick? There is none.



If you like the books, then, we both will be happy. If you don’t like the books, then, we both will be happy as well, because you didn’t lose any money to acquire them, and I didn’t receive any money for something you didn’t like.



Of course, if you are so inclined, you could skip to the last portion of the Gaslighting video and just take note of the information about the free books. However, I am hoping that you will be intrepid and explore the whole video … I feel doing so would be worth your while.