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Project Looking Glass: From the Mouths of the Whistleblowers
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3169 views • July 19, 2020
This is the best compilation of clips on Project Looking Glass you will find on the internet. The whistleblowers Bob Lazar, Dan Burisch, and Bill Wood will tell you from their own mouths what the project is and what it has been used for.
#lookingglass #projectlookingglass #whistleblowers #qanon #thegreatawakening #timeline2
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#lookingglass #projectlookingglass #whistleblowers #qanon #thegreatawakening #timeline2
Share this with everybody you know.
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