Busker Mike XXX

This must be the 30th time Busker Mike has been recorded by this follower. The music he creates for passers-by is captivating and many stop to video him. Much of his music is similar to previous weeks but that doesn't stop making another video. It is good that Mike has a following who don't mind hearing the same songs. It's the skill on the strings that is the attraction... plus the antique gas mask!