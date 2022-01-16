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UFC President Dana White about Joe Rogan Being Censored and The Flu... [16.01.2022]
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260 views • January 16, 2022
UFC President Dana White is asked about the 200+ Doctors demanding Spotify censor Joe Rogan.
His response? - Watch here...
TommyRobinson1 @TommyRobinson1 · 1h
https://gettr.com/5f7e8453-1c28-4467-9fa7-f22e0e272cbc
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
His response? - Watch here...
TommyRobinson1 @TommyRobinson1 · 1h
https://gettr.com/5f7e8453-1c28-4467-9fa7-f22e0e272cbc
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
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