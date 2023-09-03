EVANGELIZM AND REPENTANCE IN THE GOSPEL 2, Romans 3:21-24, 20230902

EVANGELIZM AND REPENTANCE IN THE GOSPEL 2, Romans 3:21-24; GOD’s Holy Communion Sabbath: 20230902



(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Sharing or evangelizing the Truth of the Gospel of GOD’s Grace and Justification by Faith in the LORD Jesus Christ to others.

Question: How do we accomplish this?

Answer: Through evangelism of the Gospel, we need to first share the story with our families, friends, neighbors, community center or events, at work, school, parking lot, grocery stores, train, bus, co-workers, and others as the Holy Spirit gives us the opportunity.

How? To share the importance of the Gospel of the Grace and Love of GOD, we need to share the necessity of believing on the LORD Jesus Christ as the only Savior and the only SON of GOD.

Importantly, that GOD wants to rescue us from the evil agenda of Satan to destroy mankind through his evil agenda; that the devil knows that his destination is in the lake of fire with his evil angels. He wants to ensure that as many people as possible follow him to spend eternity in the lake of fire.

The need for:

Genuine repentance

Regeneration by the Holy Spirit

Forgiveness of sins

Salvation in Christ, and

Baptism by immersion

FIRST, WE MUST BELIEVE ON THE LORD JESUS CHRIST AS OUR SAVIOR,

SECOND, WE MUST SURRENDER OUR LIVES TO GOD THROUGH GENUINE REPENTANCE OF OUR SINS.

THE REASON FOR GENUNINE REPENTANCE IS BECAUSE WITHOUT UNDERSTANDING THE GRAVITY OF OUR SINS, AND A DESIRE TO SEEK THE HOLY SPIRIT’S POWER TO STOP SINNING ON A DAILY BASIS, THERE IS NO FORGIVENESS OF OUR SINS

PLEASE NOTE THAT REPENTANCE IS FOR UNBELIEVERS AND CHRISTIANS WHO CONTINUE TO LIVE IN SIN IN DISOBEDIENCE TO GOD

WE MUST SUBMIT OUR DAILY LIVES TO OUR LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST, AND ASK HIM TO FILL US WITH HIS HOLY SPIRIT SO WE WILL NOT CONTINUE TO DISOBEY

Matthew 28:19-20

19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

20 teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen!

Luke 24:47

47 and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. Amen!





Acts 2:38

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Amen!





Romans 3:23-25

23 for all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; 24 being justified freely by His Grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: 25 whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in His blood, to declare His righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God. Amen!

Note:

