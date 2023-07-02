Create New Account
Jesse Watters: 'What Kind of Crack Addict Sets Up 17 Shell Companies?'
Jesse Watters: 'What Kind of Crack Addict Sets Up 17 Shell Companies?'


“What kind of dad has their coke-addict son play cash register with your political career?… What kind of crack addict sets up 17 shell companies? Does crack make you smarter?”


https://rumble.com/v2wrb3w-jesse-watters-what-kind-of-crack-addict-sets-up-17-shell-companies.html?mref=v6mdk&mrefc=12

Keywords
congressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

