Peter Thiel has relocated to Argentina due to concerns over the direction of the United States future and is already hosting dinners with local economists about the Antichrist.

Thiel will live in Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods where he could be offered permanent residence or even citizenship.

Thiel may view Argentina as a testing ground for "Dark enlightenment" which says societies should be governed by corporations.

Source @Shadow of Ezra

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