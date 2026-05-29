© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Peter Thiel has relocated to Argentina due to concerns over the direction of the United States future and is already hosting dinners with local economists about the Antichrist.
Thiel will live in Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods where he could be offered permanent residence or even citizenship.
Thiel may view Argentina as a testing ground for "Dark enlightenment" which says societies should be governed by corporations.
Source @Shadow of Ezra
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!