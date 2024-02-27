THE USA & WORLD POLITICAL SITUATION IS STARTING TO EXPLODE! LITERALLY!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/Sierra_Lindsey3/status/1762242303085761004

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1762278869116010914

https://www.al.com/news/2024/02/explosive-device-detonates-outside-alabama-attorney-general-steve-marshalls-office.html

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1762282957304139834

https://news.yahoo.com/ukraine-russia-war-nato-eu-150248219.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-responds-nato-chief-stoltenberg-vowing-ukraine-will-join-nato-wars-anniversary

https://twitter.com/Megatron_ron/status/1761938938262868418

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1762151002151477701

https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1762252017752322190

https://twitter.com/PaulAqua2/status/1762283203853754468

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1762201304699400460