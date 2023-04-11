The POWER of reading the Bible

The Bible is the only book in all the world that has the power to read YOU the same time that you are reading it. God's word is alive and is a discerner of hearts. It literally interacts with you as you interact with it. This is a wonderful and humbling reality.
