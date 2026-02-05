Psalm 61. I thought this would be a good one. So I created a little boy who's abandoned on an island and gets blessed by the prayers he sends up. Naturally, he gets rescued too. Blessings y'all. Carolina Saltshaker Psalms 61 You Have Heard My Vows For the choirmaster. With stringed instruments. Of David. 1Hear my cry, O God; attend to my prayer. 2From the ends of the earth I call out to You whenever my heart is faint. Lead me to the rock that is higher than I. 3For You have been my refuge, a tower of strength against the enemy. 4Let me dwell in Your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of Your wings. Selah 5For You have heard my vows, O God; You have given me the inheritance reserved for those who fear Your name. 6Increase the days of the king’s life; may his years span many generations. 7May he sit enthroned in God’s presence forever; appoint Your loving devotion and Your faithfulness to guard him. 8Then I will ever sing praise to Your name and fulfill my vows day by day. Currently Selected: Psalms 61: BSB The Holy Bible, Berean Standard Bible, BSB is produced in cooperation with Bible Hub, Discovery Bible, OpenBible.com, and the Berean Bible Translation Committee. This text of God's Word has been dedicated to the public domain.