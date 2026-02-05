BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psalm 61
Scotty C
Scotty C
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

Psalm 61. I thought this would be a good one. So I created a little boy who's abandoned on an island and gets blessed by the prayers he sends up. Naturally, he gets rescued too. Blessings y'all. Carolina Saltshaker Psalms 61 You Have Heard My Vows For the choirmaster. With stringed instruments. Of David. 1Hear my cry, O God; attend to my prayer. 2From the ends of the earth I call out to You whenever my heart is faint. Lead me to the rock that is higher than I. 3For You have been my refuge, a tower of strength against the enemy. 4Let me dwell in Your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of Your wings. Selah 5For You have heard my vows, O God; You have given me the inheritance reserved for those who fear Your name. 6Increase the days of the king’s life; may his years span many generations. 7May he sit enthroned in God’s presence forever; appoint Your loving devotion and Your faithfulness to guard him. 8Then I will ever sing praise to Your name and fulfill my vows day by day. Currently Selected: Psalms 61: BSB The Holy Bible, Berean Standard Bible, BSB is produced in cooperation with Bible Hub, Discovery Bible, OpenBible.com, and the Berean Bible Translation Committee. This text of God's Word has been dedicated to the public domain.

Keywords
bibleboybeachmusic videopsalmworshippsalm snackspsalm 61
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Ramon Tomey
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates&#8217; Epstein ties: &#8220;Unbelievable sadness&#8221; amid explosive allegations

Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates’ Epstein ties: “Unbelievable sadness” amid explosive allegations

Patrick Lewis
Chinese &#8220;smart vapes&#8221; exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Chinese “smart vapes” exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy