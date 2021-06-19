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Canadian Dr. Byram Bridle Speaks Out About Vaccines, Personal Attacks and Unprecedented Censorship
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361 views • June 19, 2021
As a Canadian it is good to see some of our doctors and a Politician standing up to the dangerous Vaccination Agenda. Dr. Bridle recently spoke at Parliament Hill in Ottawa to air his concerns about vaccinations and speaking out about vaccines and the harassment he has received since going public.
From Coronavirus Plushie on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PCkpFMHazW9D/
Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle (and two other Canadian doctors, Dr. Patrick Philips and Dr. Don Welsh) speaks out about the dangers of the COVID-19 jab, the personal attacks he’s experienced since speaking publically about the COVID-19 jab and its link to myocarditis, and the unprecedented suppression and censorship of doctors and scientists who dare to raise concerns.
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From Coronavirus Plushie on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PCkpFMHazW9D/
Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle (and two other Canadian doctors, Dr. Patrick Philips and Dr. Don Welsh) speaks out about the dangers of the COVID-19 jab, the personal attacks he’s experienced since speaking publically about the COVID-19 jab and its link to myocarditis, and the unprecedented suppression and censorship of doctors and scientists who dare to raise concerns.
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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