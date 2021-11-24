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Old Fat Guy rides The "DEVIL'S BACKBONE" at Night on a "2021" Trek Rail 9.8 XTR !! #RFB
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113 views • November 24, 2021
I'm trying to do two camera in one frame it was 6 hours worth of Hard, So this isn't my new format, lol.
Trek rail 9.8 xtr DREAM BUILD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRHn_...
Lupine HELMET light https://www.lupinenorthamerica.com/it...
Magicshine monteer https://magicshine.com/collections/mo...
nitecore Br35 https://flashlight.nitecore.com/produ...
I have ZERO affiliation with any products listed or mentioned in video.
#Trek Rail 9.8 XT #devilsbackbone #trekrail9.8xt #ebikes #mountainbiking #nightriding #lupinelights #magicshine #nitecore #shimanoxtr #foxshocks
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Trek rail 9.8 xtr DREAM BUILD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRHn_...
Lupine HELMET light https://www.lupinenorthamerica.com/it...
Magicshine monteer https://magicshine.com/collections/mo...
nitecore Br35 https://flashlight.nitecore.com/produ...
I have ZERO affiliation with any products listed or mentioned in video.
#Trek Rail 9.8 XT #devilsbackbone #trekrail9.8xt #ebikes #mountainbiking #nightriding #lupinelights #magicshine #nitecore #shimanoxtr #foxshocks
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
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