THE BEST DATING ADVICE FROM CANADAS BEST LOOKING MAN KEVIN J JOHNSTON - INTRODUCTION

Dating advice on the Internet is MOSTLY WRONG. Kevin J. Johnston is MOSTLY RIGHT about everything and thus, since TikTok wants to pepper him and you with bad advice, he has decided to give you REALLY GOOD ADVICE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.