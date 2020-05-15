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KunTao Silat knife training and use
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11 views • May 15, 2020
Combat cutlery is an integral part of KunTao Silat training. Well-trained in close-combat, KunTao Silat practitioners find a knife much more effective than firearms as well as infinitely scalable for escalating levels of threat engagement.
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