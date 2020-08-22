© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Days (a short disillusionment)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • August 22, 2020
"The most terrifying fact about the universe is not that it is hostile but that it is indifferent; but if we can come to terms with this indifference and accept the challenges of life within the boundaries of death — however mutable man may be able to make them — our existence as a species can have genuine meaning and fulfillment. However vast the darkness, we must supply our own light."
Stanley Kubrick
Music by Edwin Walker ( https://www.youtube.com/user/Spekrfreks )
Directed and Edited by Tony Carrillo
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
(Happy Days) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
Stanley Kubrick
Music by Edwin Walker ( https://www.youtube.com/user/Spekrfreks )
Directed and Edited by Tony Carrillo
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
(Happy Days) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.