More discrepancies in the reporting on Obama's Chef Drowning incident
Published 17 hours ago

BREAKING: There’s something strange going on with the police call logs on the night Obama’s Chef drowned. In the section where the cops are supposed to write the reason for the call, it was left blank. Every other call that night was properly filled out…


 https://t.me/chiefnerd/7921

