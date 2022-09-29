Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting
10 views
channel image
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
Published 2 months ago |

Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting! Daniel Wood + Michael Shafer + Paul Rice. They brought their case we the people to the board of supervisors must watch. George Nemeh

Including a host of folks spoke as well...

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2022

Producer George Nemeh 

Keywords
arizonacountryboardpinal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket