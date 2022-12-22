Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Gates & Friends Didn't Conduct Pandemic War Games, It Was A Rehearsal - Pat Miletich & Jeffery Wilson
46 views
channel image
Red Voice Media
Published a day ago |

"These are the exact same players who simulated or basically conducted the event 201." - Jeffery Wilson


Watch the Full UNCENSORED PREMIUM Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/the-darkness-of-the-elite-has-been-going-on-for-a-very-long-time-theyre-coming-for-our-kids-uncensored-premium/ref/21


Jeff and Pat review current affairs along with what's real and what's a distraction being thrown out by the mainstream media and it's actors. The duo cover Vladimir Putin, the FTX collapse and corruption, the missing pentagon trillions and much more.


New episodes every Tuesday and Friday, watch them here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/self-defense-warrior-podcast/


Support the show: Healthy Soil = Healthy Food: https://soilsavior.com/


Merch: https://redbeachnation.com/collections/self-defense-warrior-podcast


Simple Clean Food: https://www.thrivelife.com/pjmiletich


Black Gold Oxygen Boost: https://organicsupersoldier.com


Chemical Free Body Supplements https://chemicalfreebody.com use promo code PAT1776


Follow us: https://twitter.com/selfdefensewp


https://rumble.com/c/c-2099842


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKwnO3vHIpTX11UTBe3WslQ

Keywords
opinionwhogermanybill gatesindiarwandabioweaponssingaporeworld health organizationnigeriapat miletichangolasenegalevent 201covid19bill and melinda gates foundationliberiajeffery wilsonjohs hopkins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket