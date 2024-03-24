Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Matt Gaetz | Does AI Help or Hurt Our Military? House Armed Services Committee
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published a day ago

Rep Matt Gaetz | The integration of AI and military strategy has the potential to fundamentally change modern warfare for better or worse. The DOD’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Dr. Craig Martell breaks down the most urgent issues posed by this new technology.

(House Armed Services Committee, 03/22/24) Does AI Help or Hurt Our Military?


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz


Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110


X: https://x.com/RepMattGaetz


Keywords
matt gaetzartificial intelhouse armed services committee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket