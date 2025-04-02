BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tu-22M3 Crash: One pilot was seen walking & talking on a phone - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 4 weeks ago

Newest Update:  

The pilots of the Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in the Irkutsk region are under medical supervision, Governor Igor Kobzev told TASS. ???

Video Description:

Crash site of the Tu-22M3 that had mechanical issue in the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region. One pilot was seen walking and talking on a phone. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that one of the crew members died (So, not sure about if update is correct?)

There seems to be an issue with one of the ejection seats in the Tu-22M3 where one pilot regularly dies when they eject.

Part 1, if missed:  https://www.brighteon.com/f09b60c3-bc64-4c96-ba3a-2ed129a444da

Adding: 

US warplanes bomb the Ras Isa Terminal in Hodeidah Governorate, west of Yemen. Casualties reported.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy