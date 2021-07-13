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Where Did They Come from and Why They Vanished from History? [12.07.2021]
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106 views • July 13, 2021
- Scythians: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=scythians&;t=h_&ia=web
- Amazons Female Warriors: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=amazons+female+warriors&;t=h_&ia=web
Much about the origins and decline of the Scythians, ancient tribes of nomadic man and woman warriors who originally lived in what is now southern Siberia, is shrouded in mystery. There are suggestions from ancient writers that the semi-mythical women warriors known as Amazons were in fact Scythian female fighters, or at least were closely related to them. Now, new DNA research has found genetic evidence for where these enigmatic Scythian warriors possibly came from, and perhaps why they vanished completely from history.
This YouTube channel serves as an excellent introduction to hitherto suppressed and alternative accounts of history as contributors raise questions about the origins of civilization and humanity and ancient technology.
1,534 views Premiered 32 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
- Amazons Female Warriors: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=amazons+female+warriors&;t=h_&ia=web
Much about the origins and decline of the Scythians, ancient tribes of nomadic man and woman warriors who originally lived in what is now southern Siberia, is shrouded in mystery. There are suggestions from ancient writers that the semi-mythical women warriors known as Amazons were in fact Scythian female fighters, or at least were closely related to them. Now, new DNA research has found genetic evidence for where these enigmatic Scythian warriors possibly came from, and perhaps why they vanished completely from history.
This YouTube channel serves as an excellent introduction to hitherto suppressed and alternative accounts of history as contributors raise questions about the origins of civilization and humanity and ancient technology.
1,534 views Premiered 32 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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