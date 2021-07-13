BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Did They Come from and Why They Vanished from History? [12.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
106 views • July 13, 2021
- Scythians: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=scythians&;t=h_&ia=web
- Amazons Female Warriors: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=amazons+female+warriors&;t=h_&ia=web

Much about the origins and decline of the Scythians, ancient tribes of nomadic man and woman warriors who originally lived in what is now southern Siberia, is shrouded in mystery. There are suggestions from ancient writers that the semi-mythical women warriors known as Amazons were in fact Scythian female fighters, or at least were closely related to them. Now, new DNA research has found genetic evidence for where these enigmatic Scythian warriors possibly came from, and perhaps why they vanished completely from history.
This YouTube channel serves as an excellent introduction to hitherto suppressed and alternative accounts of history as contributors raise questions about the origins of civilization and humanity and ancient technology.

1,534 views Premiered 32 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9MJxp__ayM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

Garrison Vance
Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life&#8217;s building blocks

Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life’s building blocks

Jacob Thomas
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta&#8217;s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy