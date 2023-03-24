GREAT DEMOCIDE of the 2020s. The planning occured in plain sight.

"...Name your genocide. It was not a mistake. That includes the GREAT DEMOCIDE of the 2020s....It was not botched, it was not bungled, it was not a blunder, it was not incompetence, it was not lack of knowledge, it was not spontaneous mass hysteria. The planning occured in plain sight. The planning is still occurring in plain sight. The philanthropaths bought the science. The modelers projected the lies, the testers concocted the crisis, the NGOs leased the academics, the scientists fabricated the findings, the mouth pieces spewed the talking points...."

FULL SHOW: An anthem for justice - ‘Mistakes Were Not Made’ by Margaret Anna Alice. Read by Dr Tess Lawrie. https://rumble.com/v2dy0mg-an-anthem-for-justice-mistakes-were-not-made-by-margaret-anna-alice..html

Democide: "Legal" murder of unarmed persons by "government" [cartel] agents. Democide is a term coined by American political scientist Rudolph Rummel to describe "the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command." ~ Wikipedia



