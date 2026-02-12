Are Pashtun’s From The 10 Lost Tribes?

Are Pashtun’s From The 10 Lost Tribes? Rabbi Michael Skobac gives a Shiyur on the different communities of scattered Israelites not yet recognized by the mainstream Jewish world. The Pashtuns, are clearly Zera Israel, seeds or descendants of the Tribes of Israel, who’ve been disconnected from the rest of the Jewish People. “If they walk like an Israelite, and they talk like an Israelite, you might very well have an Israelite on your hands.” Rabbi Michael Skobac

