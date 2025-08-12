BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Untamed w/ Dr. Culshaw, Baz & Morgan: Truth on HIV and America’s Child Trade
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 1 day ago

Today’s show kicks off with a fearless truth-teller who has turned the scientific establishment on its head — Dr. Rebecca Culshaw. A mathematician and former university professor with over a decade of experience modeling HIV progression, Dr. Culshaw’s research led her to question the very foundation of the HIV/AIDS narrative. In her books Science Sold Out and The Real AIDS Epidemic, she exposes how flawed science, political agendas, and groupthink have distorted public understanding of one of the most heavily funded health crises in history. With the courage to challenge orthodoxy despite personal and professional cost, Dr. Culshaw will pull back the curtain on a decades-long deception — and why it matters more than ever today.

Then, we shift gears into a high-stakes, real-world battle against one of the darkest scourges in America: child trafficking. Morgan Lerette, a former Blackwater contractor who served in the chaotic early days of the Iraq War, brings unfiltered, first-hand accounts of both foreign and domestic corruption. From the failures of U.S. military leadership overseas to the shocking reality of private contractors being paid to escort buses full of migrant children from the southern border into small-town America — with no accountability for where they end up — Morgan’s testimony is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored.

Joining Morgan is Bazzel Baz — decorated former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Group Officer, Marine Corps counter-terrorism veteran, and founder of the Association for the Recovery of Children. For decades, Baz has physically rescued trafficked kids from some of the most dangerous corners of the globe. Together, Morgan and Baz bring unmatched field experience, moral courage, and a willingness to expose the uncomfortable truths about how America is failing its most vulnerable. This is not just a conversation — it’s a mission. And by the end of today’s show, you’ll understand exactly why this fight is one we all must join.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy