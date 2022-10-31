Harari Reveals Plan To Build A Technological Noah's Ark To Save The Elite! While Rest of Humanity Perishes

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
October 29, 2022
So called "High Priest" and "Prophet" of the World Elite and WEF, Noah Harari, reveals in recent interview, the likely plans of the elite to save themselves from Nuclear Apocalypse by way of technologically advanced Arks that will protect them alone as the rest of humanity perishes!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-0t5m9s0G8