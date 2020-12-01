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THE HIGHER PURPOSE - Notice what he says about the "peaceful protests"
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8 views • December 01, 2020
What he’s saying isn’t rocket science. Socialism makes people poorer. Capitalism makes people richer. You see that pattern repeated over and over across the world and across history. The more socialist a country becomes, the poorer that nation’s citizens will become. The more capitalist a society becomes, the more wealthy that nation’s citizens will become. If you want more prosperity, more people lifted out of poverty, and a stronger economy, you want more capitalism and less socialism. - BONGINO REPORT
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