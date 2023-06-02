Premeditated BIOWEAPON Developed In 60s: FINAL DAYS Reveals WEAPONIZATION Of Nature AGAINST HUMANITY

Stew Peters





June 1, 2023





Covid-19 did not begin three years ago but all the way back in 1965.

Dr. David Martin is here to talk about his groundbreaking speech to the European Union Parliament.

As a result of telling the truth about the origins of Covid-19 to an international audience members of Parliament from across Europe are asking tough questions about the United States’ biological weapons program.

The U.S. government has funded dangerous BSL3 and BSL4 labs across the world.

Dr. David Martin’s speech to the EU Parliament has been viewed in its entirety over 200 million times.

This information reveals that the United States’ bioweapons program was always designed to be used against the American people in order for them to accept a police state.

So far no politicians in America are asking the tough questions about the U.S. bioweapons programs.

Americans must stop donating to political campaigns that refuse to admit the truth and stand up for humanity.

The growing alternative media landscape is amplifying dissident voices and the truth is getting out.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2rgh9g-premeditated-bioweapon-developed-in-60s-final-days-reveals-weaponization-of.html



