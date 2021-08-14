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EX-BBC JOURNALIST WEIGHS IN from theHighwire.com
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105 views • August 14, 2021
EX-BBC JOURNALIST WEIGHS IN
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-bbc-journalist-weighs-in/
Anna Brees, former BBC journalist, has serious concerns regarding the U.K. media’s involvement in pushing the global message to force #Covid19 vaccines on everyone, especially children.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-bbc-journalist-weighs-in/
Anna Brees, former BBC journalist, has serious concerns regarding the U.K. media’s involvement in pushing the global message to force #Covid19 vaccines on everyone, especially children.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
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