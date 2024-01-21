Providential

It’s All On The Line

* You cannot break Donald Trump.

* He ran for president because he knew ‘elites’ were managing the decline of America.

* The illegitimate [Bidan] regime has been focused on the destruction of this country.

* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

* MAGA is ascendant.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3331: The Comeback Of Trump: Three Years Later (20 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48779x-episode-3331-the-comeback-of-trump-three-years-later.html