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Donbass Region Residents Describe Life Under Constant Shelling. In Rubezhnoye, a small town in Lugansk - RT English 050622
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50 views • April 07, 2022
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Residents of Rubezhnoye, a small town in Lugansk, have described what life is like in the town, now constantly under a barrage of artillery fire. The area is still contested by Ukrainian and Lugansk forces, although the frequency of shelling has decreased somewhat in recent days. The humanitarian situation, once dire, has now improved thanks to recent deliveries.
However, even with recent improvements, life in the town remains treacherous, with the mayor noting that ‘no single district’ was safe from the fighting, and the toll on the civilian population has been catastrophic.
Residents of Rubezhnoye, a small town in Lugansk, have described what life is like in the town, now constantly under a barrage of artillery fire. The area is still contested by Ukrainian and Lugansk forces, although the frequency of shelling has decreased somewhat in recent days. The humanitarian situation, once dire, has now improved thanks to recent deliveries.
However, even with recent improvements, life in the town remains treacherous, with the mayor noting that ‘no single district’ was safe from the fighting, and the toll on the civilian population has been catastrophic.
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