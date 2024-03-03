Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Session 8 - Government Structures/The Republic
channel image
Free on the Land
2 Subscribers
4 views
Published 18 hours ago

Learn about how your current corporate government that you are in contract with is structured and how it is different from the Republic on which the country was founded upon via the original Constitution.  Learn the difference between a real "Constitutional" sheriff vs one who is not.  Explore a prototype government structure might look like at a high level.  Learn about the Republic and how it is already restored and how that was lawfully accomplished - the history behind that and the invitation that "We the People" have in taking part in that.

Keywords
constitutioneducationmoneygovernmentlawtaxeslanguagerepublicstatutescodes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket