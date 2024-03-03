Session 8 - Government Structures/The Republic

Learn about how your current corporate government that you are in contract with is structured and how it is different from the Republic on which the country was founded upon via the original Constitution. Learn the difference between a real "Constitutional" sheriff vs one who is not. Explore a prototype government structure might look like at a high level. Learn about the Republic and how it is already restored and how that was lawfully accomplished - the history behind that and the invitation that "We the People" have in taking part in that.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.