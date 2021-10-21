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10/21/2021 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark Responds To The Statements Of Rick At TruNews
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610 views • October 21, 2021
10/21/2021 Thrive Time Show
Visit Clay Clark's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Dear Rick, I greatly appreciate your devotion to the cause of Christ and I would make myself available to be interviewed any time about COVID-19, The Great Reset, my theology, my background and the process that I go through when choosing, selecting and inviting speaks to join the ReAwaken America Tour.
Visit Clay Clark's website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Dear Rick, I greatly appreciate your devotion to the cause of Christ and I would make myself available to be interviewed any time about COVID-19, The Great Reset, my theology, my background and the process that I go through when choosing, selecting and inviting speaks to join the ReAwaken America Tour.
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