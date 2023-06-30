https://gettr.com/post/p2kru9ub883
0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered
Jho Low was trying to influence Obama, and he donated 20 million dollars to Frank White, vice chair of the Obama 2012 re-election campaign.
刘特佐试图影响奥巴马。他向弗兰克·怀特（Frank White）捐赠了2000万美元。弗兰克·怀特（Frank White）是奥巴马2012年竞选连任活动的副主席。
