Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jho Low was trying to influence Obama, and he donated 20 million dollars to Frank White, vice chair of the Obama 2012 re-election campaign
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
912 Subscribers
Shop now
5 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2kru9ub883

0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered

Jho Low was trying to influence Obama, and he donated 20 million dollars to Frank White, vice chair of the Obama 2012 re-election campaign.

刘特佐试图影响奥巴马。他向弗兰克·怀特（Frank White）捐赠了2000万美元。弗兰克·怀特（Frank White）是奥巴马2012年竞选连任活动的副主席。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket