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World Lockdowns, Again, Miami "New Wuhan," FL Lying Big About #'s; More Horse-Shit, & Destruction (MIRRORED)
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50 views • July 15, 2020
World Lockdowns, Again, Miami "New Wuhan," FL Lying Big About #'s; More Horse-Shit, & Destruction (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/QQJJY7rK-aA
Oh, aren't we just loving this new unprecedented party.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rising-infections-prompt-tighter-rules-104200991.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-says-samples-imported-salmon-tested-positive-covid-19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8519311/People-dying-doing-Florida-governor-heckled-press-conference.html
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/348328-ron-desantis-calls-on-fema-to-help-relieve-floridas-nurse-shortage
https://lacrossetribune.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/doctors-nurses-and-patients-could-suffer-if-congress-doesnt-outlaw-these-contracts/article_84d07e7d-099f-51dd-a6f5-3835cbfe430b.html
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/06/16/hosp-j15.html
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/07/10/ilnu-j10.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/several-florida-labs-report-positivity-rates-100
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/florida-lab-admits-its-covid-positivity-rate-was-inflated-90
https://www.wpbf.com/article/coronavirus-in-south-florida-july-14/33310735#
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/refrigerated-trucks-requested-in-arizona-texas-as-morgues-reach-capacity-amid-covid-19-surge
https://news.yahoo.com/research-coalescing-around-idea-coronavirus-194200542.html
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/kroger-to-no-longer-return-coin-change-to-customers
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-surge-challenges-struggling-food-supply-chains-11594546200
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/as-long-as-mass-media-propaganda-exists-democracy-is-a-sham-aa3120699a34
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/QQJJY7rK-aA
Oh, aren't we just loving this new unprecedented party.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rising-infections-prompt-tighter-rules-104200991.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-says-samples-imported-salmon-tested-positive-covid-19
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8519311/People-dying-doing-Florida-governor-heckled-press-conference.html
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/348328-ron-desantis-calls-on-fema-to-help-relieve-floridas-nurse-shortage
https://lacrossetribune.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/doctors-nurses-and-patients-could-suffer-if-congress-doesnt-outlaw-these-contracts/article_84d07e7d-099f-51dd-a6f5-3835cbfe430b.html
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/06/16/hosp-j15.html
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/07/10/ilnu-j10.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/several-florida-labs-report-positivity-rates-100
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/florida-lab-admits-its-covid-positivity-rate-was-inflated-90
https://www.wpbf.com/article/coronavirus-in-south-florida-july-14/33310735#
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/refrigerated-trucks-requested-in-arizona-texas-as-morgues-reach-capacity-amid-covid-19-surge
https://news.yahoo.com/research-coalescing-around-idea-coronavirus-194200542.html
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/kroger-to-no-longer-return-coin-change-to-customers
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-surge-challenges-struggling-food-supply-chains-11594546200
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/as-long-as-mass-media-propaganda-exists-democracy-is-a-sham-aa3120699a34
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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