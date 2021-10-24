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FDA: No Recall of Vaccine Hot Lots that Cause Death (1994)
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58 views • October 24, 2021
FDA said they would not recall deadly defective vaccine hot lots if the lot was large. A parent pushes back on the FDA's lack of concern after her son died following a DPT shot. Katie Couric reporting on the "Now Show" 1994
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