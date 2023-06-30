Russian Sappers Demine LPR Village For Future Water Pipeline
Sappers from the Russian Armed Forces demine an area in LPR which will be used for the construction of a new water pipeline in the village of Svetlichnoe.
BMR mine-clearing armored vehicles and Uran-6 multifunctional robotic demining systems were deployed. 💥
