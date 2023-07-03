DAY 6 - 'C2C' $54K Funding Campaign/Pre-Release: Leroy Hulsey, SE, 'Fire Did NOT Cause the Collapse'

Welcome to DAY 6 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: CrimeScene to Courtroom! Learn more and Co-Produce it:

https://richardgage911.org/9-11-crime... Watch Structural Engineering

Professor Leroy Hulsey provide a couple of simple yet powerful lessons in the

Building 7 collapse for the Grand Jury! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-

can” and in post-production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical

WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! Today we bring you exclusive pre-

release testimony from former Chair of the Civil Engineering Department at the

University of Alaska in Fairbanks, Prof. Leroy Hulsey, Forensic Structural

Engineer. Prof. Hulsey spent 4 years performing a Finite Element Analysis

modeling World Trade Center Building 7. He will reveal for the Grand Jury the

startling results. He’ll also be featured in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as

well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week in reaching our goal of $54,000

with your help - our Co-Producers) !! Professor Hulsey corrects the record for

the Grand Jury: “…so that changed everything in terms of what NIST was looking

at. They said the building collapsed, creating all these issues and

consequently the girder A2001 slipped off of the bearing support, which

created all of these problems. NONE of that happened!" “All of the interior

columns over eight stories came down, basically lost at once. There was no

resistance to failure, and that whole building then collapsed!” It’s clearly

very strong testimony for the Grand Jury proving that the NIST reports are

fraudulent. And there is much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each

of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film series will be just as

powerful for the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this

series to see the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! We

must raise the remainder of our $54,000 goal together this week! This film

series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more

critically, of public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's

office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition

and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project is a partnership of RichardGage911

and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick

Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most

comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,

I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington

DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where

YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to co-produce Phase 2

of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series

with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But guess what? WE can!

Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11

expertise, are showing up to do it for you! Will you also contribute what you

are capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching

ourselves financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for

each of us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on

our means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this country. Where do

you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And

we will raise the required $54,000 together THIS week! And, thanks to a couple

of wonderfully generous donors, the remainder is now only $28,000 !! So, jump

on board - while you still can! We have to raise $54,000 together this week!

Here’s how it works: We can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is

yours? $10? $100? $500? (Co-Producers at this level get your name on the film

series credits!) $1000? Come back for Day 7 and see Andre Rosseau, expert in

seismic geophysics, declare “The bell-like form [in the seismic chart] points

to an impulsive source of energy [like explosives] not percussion on the

ground due to the fall of debris.” Tomorrow, you’ll be able to watch our

lifetime expert in geophysics, Andre Rosseau, demonstrate for the Grand Jury

that the Seismic Evidence proves that Building 7 came down by explosive

charges rather than in a natural collapse by fire as claimed by NIST. But

don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started right

now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action, and they are waiting on us!

This is the time. This is the film.

