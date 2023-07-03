DAY 6 - 'C2C' $54K Funding Campaign/Pre-Release: Leroy Hulsey, SE, 'Fire Did NOT Cause the Collapse'

Welcome to DAY 6 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: CrimeScene to Courtroom! Learn more and Co-Produce it:
https://richardgage911.org/9-11-crime... Watch Structural Engineering
Professor Leroy Hulsey provide a couple of simple yet powerful lessons in the
Building 7 collapse for the Grand Jury! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-
can” and in post-production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical
WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! Today we bring you exclusive pre-
release testimony from former Chair of the Civil Engineering Department at the
University of Alaska in Fairbanks, Prof. Leroy Hulsey, Forensic Structural
Engineer. Prof. Hulsey spent 4 years performing a Finite Element Analysis
modeling World Trade Center Building 7. He will reveal for the Grand Jury the
startling results. He’ll also be featured in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as
well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week in reaching our goal of $54,000
with your help - our Co-Producers) !! Professor Hulsey corrects the record for
the Grand Jury: “…so that changed everything in terms of what NIST was looking
at. They said the building collapsed, creating all these issues and
consequently the girder A2001 slipped off of the bearing support, which
created all of these problems. NONE of that happened!" “All of the interior
columns over eight stories came down, basically lost at once. There was no
resistance to failure, and that whole building then collapsed!” It’s clearly
very strong testimony for the Grand Jury proving that the NIST reports are
fraudulent. And there is much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each
of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film series will be just as
powerful for the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this
series to see the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! We
must raise the remainder of our $54,000 goal together this week! This film
series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more
critically, of public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's
office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition
and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project is a partnership of RichardGage911
and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick
Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most
comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,
I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington
DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where
YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to co-produce Phase 2
of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series
with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But guess what? WE can!
Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11
expertise, are showing up to do it for you! Will you also contribute what you
are capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching
ourselves financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for
each of us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on
our means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this country. Where do
you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And
we will raise the required $54,000 together THIS week! And, thanks to a couple
of wonderfully generous donors, the remainder is now only $28,000 !! So, jump
on board - while you still can! We have to raise $54,000 together this week!
Here’s how it works: We can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is
yours? $10? $100? $500? (Co-Producers at this level get your name on the film
series credits!) $1000? Come back for Day 7 and see Andre Rosseau, expert in
seismic geophysics, declare “The bell-like form [in the seismic chart] points
to an impulsive source of energy [like explosives] not percussion on the
ground due to the fall of debris.” Tomorrow, you’ll be able to watch our
lifetime expert in geophysics, Andre Rosseau, demonstrate for the Grand Jury
that the Seismic Evidence proves that Building 7 came down by explosive
charges rather than in a natural collapse by fire as claimed by NIST. But
don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started right
now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action, and they are waiting on us!
This is the time. This is the film.
