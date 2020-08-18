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These Events Will Change Everything 2020
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54 views • August 18, 2020
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Coronavirus infection rates are spiking in countries and some U.S. communities that imposed strict pandemic mitigation policies, including lengthy lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and face mask/face shield mandates. The dynamic is raising serious doubt as to how effective those measures ultimately are at halting the spread of the virus.
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This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
Nebula by Savfk/Courage and Willpower Keys of Moon
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Coronavirus infection rates are spiking in countries and some U.S. communities that imposed strict pandemic mitigation policies, including lengthy lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and face mask/face shield mandates. The dynamic is raising serious doubt as to how effective those measures ultimately are at halting the spread of the virus.
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
Nebula by Savfk/Courage and Willpower Keys of Moon
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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