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The Final Days Are Counting Down! Digital ID Will Be Needed to Live..[17.01.2022]
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312 views • January 20, 2022
11. jan. 2022 Reese Witherspoon on Twitter: "In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?" https://twitter.com/ReeseW/status/1480953798013054976
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/reese-witherspoon-crypto-nft-tweets
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/reese-witherspoon-twitter-crypto-b1991341.html
https://news.yahoo.com/reese-witherspoon-tweeting-parallel-digital-214403651.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10394869/Twitter-users-mock-Reese-Witherspoon-tweeting-soon-digital-identity.html
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/reese-witherspoon-twitter-digital-identity-tweet
24,813 Views jan 17, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 71.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2nmlA_Gkjyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/reese-witherspoon-crypto-nft-tweets
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/reese-witherspoon-twitter-crypto-b1991341.html
https://news.yahoo.com/reese-witherspoon-tweeting-parallel-digital-214403651.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10394869/Twitter-users-mock-Reese-Witherspoon-tweeting-soon-digital-identity.html
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/reese-witherspoon-twitter-digital-identity-tweet
24,813 Views jan 17, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 71.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2nmlA_Gkjyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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