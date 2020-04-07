The Federal Reserve is Lying About Coronavirus - John Titus on The Corbett Report

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35810
John Titus of Best Evidence joins us to discuss Season 2 of his "Mafiacracy Now" video series, an exploration of the crimes of the banksters and their multi-trillion dollar heist that is being perpetrated during the current crisis. Today we talk about the Fed's lies about the coronavirus and what horrifying truths about the collapsing economy are hidden behind them.