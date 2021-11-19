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Wife of missing frmr Chinese Interpol chief calls Beijing govt a “Monster … because they eat their children” (AP reports)
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123 views • November 19, 2021
WhipLash347, [11/18/2021 10:20 PM]
[Forwarded from RT News]
Wife of missing frmr Chinese Interpol chief calls Beijing govt a “Monster … because they eat their children” (AP reports)
Grace Meng said she has “the responsibility to show my face, to tell the world what happened” after her husband's disappearance – blaming the “monster” Chinese govt “because they eat their children,” during an interview with AP.
She now lives in France with her sons as a political refugee under around-the-clock surveillance, believing Chinese agents may kidnap her. Her husband, Meng Hongwei, was president of Interpol before he vanished, and Grace has not heard from him since a text message emoji of a kitchen knife in 2018 - and lays the finger of blame squarely at Beijing.
She believes her husband - who was sentenced to 13 years in prison after authorities claimed he confessed to accepting $2mn in bribes - was silenced for attempting to bring about change, but she doesn’t even know if he is still alive.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
[Forwarded from RT News]
Wife of missing frmr Chinese Interpol chief calls Beijing govt a “Monster … because they eat their children” (AP reports)
Grace Meng said she has “the responsibility to show my face, to tell the world what happened” after her husband's disappearance – blaming the “monster” Chinese govt “because they eat their children,” during an interview with AP.
She now lives in France with her sons as a political refugee under around-the-clock surveillance, believing Chinese agents may kidnap her. Her husband, Meng Hongwei, was president of Interpol before he vanished, and Grace has not heard from him since a text message emoji of a kitchen knife in 2018 - and lays the finger of blame squarely at Beijing.
She believes her husband - who was sentenced to 13 years in prison after authorities claimed he confessed to accepting $2mn in bribes - was silenced for attempting to bring about change, but she doesn’t even know if he is still alive.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
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