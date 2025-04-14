Ep. 1830: Colorado's SB 3, Semi-Auto Ban is Void & Without Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've mainly done a rant, narrated these footnotes & presented my commentary:
* The Law by Frederic Bastiat
http://bastiat.org/en/the_law.html
* Lawsuits Inbound After Colorado Governor Signs Semi-Auto Ban
https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2025/04/11/lawsuits-inbound-after-colorado-governor-signs-semi-auto-ban-n1228285
* SB25-003, Semiautomatic Firearms & Rapid-Fire Devices
https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-003
* Senate Bill 25-003 in its entirety
https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2025A/bills/2025a_003_01.pdf
* Colorado Constitution Article 2, Bill of Rights
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_II,_Colorado_Constitution
* Colorado Statues 18-11-101
https://colorado.public.law/statutes/crs_18-11-101
* Colorado Sentencing Guidelines, Death Penalty Abolished
https://cdhs.colorado.gov/sites/cdhs/files/2021-05/felony_sentencing_guidelines.pdf
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Colorado #2A #GunControl #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance