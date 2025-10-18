BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ROCK ICON’S BREAST CANCER SPARKED BY DEATH JAB
ChestyP
ChestyP
222 views • 1 day ago

June 12, 2024 - Rocker Linda Perry Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Feel So Lucky' (Exclusive)

The "What's Up?" singer discovered her illness after undergoing elective breast reduction surgery

https://peopleDOTcom/linda-perry-had-double-mastectomy-after-breast-cancer-diagnosis-exclusive-8661836

###

"Linda Perry’s Rock ‘N’ Relief Concert Event to Aid COVID-19 Response"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=-8iOnohAHk8

Mar 4, 2021

"A two-day concert event at Dodger Stadium will be livestreamed to raise funds for Sean Penn's CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization, which for months has been administering COVID-19 tests and vaccinations without government funding.


Hall of Fame songwriter Linda Perry, who curated the event, joined DBL to discuss the effort and to discuss her successful career and projects.


The two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief: Live Stream Concert Series charity event is scheduled to feature artists such as the Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Macy Gray, James Blunt, Perry Farrell and more.


The event will stream live from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. p.m. PT on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 on the Amazon Music mobile app, on Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic and on rollingstone."

cancerbreast cancerperrylindamastectomylinda perry4 non blondes
