Patriot Mythology

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=1627
Just because the MSM is wrong doesn't mean the alternative media is right. From spurious quotations to the JFK myth to the "fat Bin Laden" video, join us this week on The Corbett Report as we do a fact check on common misconceptions in the alternative media.