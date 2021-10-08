Biden ( Brandon ) Doesn't Know That Vaccinated Individuals Can Still Spread Covid

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For those keeping track, this is the second major issue Biden had no knowledge of - the first being an international spat with France over a tri-lateral submarine agreement.
Speaking in Elk Grove Village, Illinois on Thursday, Biden urged more employers to institute strict vaccine requirements - calling them "tough medicine" that will help bring the United States out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition to failing to recognize naturally-acquired immunity for individuals who have recovered from Covid, Biden made clear that he has no idea vaccinated people can still spread the virus.
"If you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have a certainty that the people providing that care are protected from Covid and cannot spread it to you," Biden said, explaining the rationale behind forcing healthcare workers and other professionals to get vaccinated or lose their job.
Biden's latest false statement comes one week after his own CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccines "can't prevent transmission."
"Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death - they prevent it, but what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "So if you’re going home to someone who is not vaccinated…I would suggest you wear a mask in public indoor settings," she continued.
Source https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/biden-doesnt-know-vaccinated-individuals-can-spread-covid