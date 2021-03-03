GWP: Paul Glumaz, IT'S TRUMP'S PARTY 2/28/21

NationalAnalysis by Paul G.We are 37 days into the illegitimate occupation of the White House. Several weeks ago, the Senate Republican Minority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, considered the highest level a Republican holding office, was calling for the prosecution of Donald Trump as a private citizen for crimes committed while President. Today, Mitch McConnell reversed himself 180% degrees, now saying that he would back Donald Trump for President in 2024. What happened? What happened is that Senator McConnell is running scared, very scared. Despite everything that was done to Donald Trump and his supporters, from the staged FBI directed January 6th events, to the witch hunt that has begun against anyone supporting Trump, to the impeachment trial, to all the big donors threatening anyone that didn't go against Trump, to all the escalating fake news, and the de-platforming of all pro American websites and media by big tech, the support for Trump in the population HAS NOT WAVERED! This is currently being seen in the opening speeches at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference that began today in Florida. This is very frightening to the globalists, to the deep state, and to their RINO's, etc. Trump isn't going away and neither are we.All across the nation people are becoming active in politics for the first time. The word "active" is different from the word "supporter." A Trump supporter helps Trump carry out his mission to Make America Great Again by supporting him. A Trump activist is not just supporting Trump to Make America Great Again but is also involved in partnership with Trump to take over the institutions of power in order to assist Trump in Making America Great Again. To do this requires a change in one's identity. It requires study, patience, persistence, and perseverance. From the local level on up, many of the existing long-term functionaries in the Republican Party are immersed in habits of political behavior and culture that no longer applies to the political realities of what we are facing. Unless these functionaries dramatically change, they are going to have to be replaced. But most of all, becoming an activist is the quickest means to personal growth, and it is that personal growth that we need the most if we wish to begin to take over, in coordination with Donald Trump, the institutions of power in our nation.